From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The kidnappers of Mrs Betinah Benson, mother of Secretary to the State Government, Friday Konbowei Benson have demanded the payment of N300million ransom for her release.

Madam Benson was kidnapped on Tuesday July 20 from her residence at Old Assembly Quarters, Azikoro road, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital by gunmen dressed in military uniform.

Though the Police assured the family and residents that it is on the trail of the abductors, the Octogenarian has spent 12 days in the kidnappers den.

According to investigations the kidnappers contacted the family few days after the kidnap and demanded a ransom in the region of N300 million.

The ransom considered outrageous by the family has heightened their anxiety because there is no way the family can come up with that amount of money.

Sources said Madam Beitnah who is being kidnapped for the second time is having serious health issues which the family is managing before her abduction.

Her abduction without her drugs is said to be putting her life in danger and a cause of concern for the family members.

The Bayelsa State government had recently condemned the kidnapping and demanded her unconditional release.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina had warned the kidnappers in their own interest to release Madam Benson unconditionally without hurt or injury.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.