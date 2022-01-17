From Uche Usim, Abuja

Kidnappers of two staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have demanded N40 million ransom to secure their release.

Executive Secretary of NCRIB, Tope Adaramola, made the disclosure, saying that each of them is to pay N20 million.

The staff were taken hostage in the early hours of Sunday alongside another victim, in Isara axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway of Ogun State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The abductors, four in number, reportedly dressed in military camouflage swooped on the victims said to be returning to Lagos from Ibadan. The victims’ vehicle developed a mechanical fault at about 6.45a.m leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

The Executive Secretary, said the gunmen emerged from the bush and marched them into the same bush.

Mr Adaramola said the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isara.