Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen who abducted a businessman in Aba, Abia State on Monday night have demanded N5m ransom for the release of their victim.

The businessman simply identified as Emeka was reportedly kidnapped at Umukalika off Obikabia junction in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers initially made a demand of N17m, reduced the amount to N15m and later came down to N5m.

It was gathered that the gunmen after kidnapping the businessman abandoned his car: a Red Toyota Avalon in front of a compound, near the popular Ndiolumbe market in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that natives of the community who were not aware of the incident but wondering what could have made owners of the vehicle to abandon it in the area, alerted members of the community vigilance group.

Police were later invited and they took the abandoned vehicle to Omoba Police Station