The police in Jigawa said kidnappers have abducted a 38-year-old man in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Dutse, yesterday.

Shiisu said the suspects allegedly abducted the victim identified as Lawan Zakar, at his residence at Dankoli quarters, on July 17.

“On July 17, at about 5:50am, one Aliyu Zakar of Dankoli Quarters, in Kiyawa LGA, came to the police station and reported that on the same date, at about 3am, a gang of five criminals jumped into the house of his brother, one Lawal Zakar, aged 38, of the same address.

“The suspects demanded N60 million from him whereas it was N60,000 that was brought to him on the fateful night by his boy.”

He explained that the suspects ransacked the whole house, seized the phone of the victim and those of his wives.

The PPRO added that the suspects, who used a car, later took the victim away.

He said efforts were on top gear to rescue the victim as well as arrest the suspects.

