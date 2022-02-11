From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

Abductors of factional chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Benin Depot, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele, have demanded for N80 million ransom before setting him free, a family source said yesterday.

Egele, popularly called Baba Petrol,‎ was said to have been abducted in front of his house in Jattu, Etsako West local government area of Edo State last Monday about 7 pm.

“The kidnappers contacted the family today morning and they are demanding for N80m he will be released. That is the development as at today and this is the first time they are contacting the family since on Monday evening when he was kidnapped in front of his gate after closing from work and the kidnappers came in vehicles”, the source said.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident happened when Egele was returning home after the day’s business and he was accosted by the gunmen.

“The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives” the eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs when contacted yesterday said the police is yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family has not informed the police of any contact.