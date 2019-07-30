Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Suspected gunmen, who killed a Businessman and abducted his daughter-in-law in Kebbi state on earlier hours on Sunday have reportedly demanded the sum of N100 million ransom from the family as condition to release the woman.

It could that suspected gunmen had, on 28 Sunday, 2019, killed a businessman in Gulma town of Kebbi, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar-Bore, and abducted his daughter-in-law, Mrs Aisha Yusuf.

A member of the family who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons told newsmen on Tuesday that the gunmen had demanded N100 million ransom to be paid by the family for the woman to be freed.

According to the source; “they have called us and demanded that the ransom of N100 million must be paid for the woman to be released.

” We told them that we don’t have such kind of money as we reminded that they should not forget that when they invaded our house they took away a bag that contained N1 million stuck in it,” he said.