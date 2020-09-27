Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have again kidnapped Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi at his pineaple farm along Isele-Uku/Issele-Mkpetime road in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is the second time in two years that the Catholic Priest is being taken into forceful custody by kidnappers.

In the latest episode, Fr. Onyebadi who is the Resident Priest at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in neighbouring Issele-Azagba, was taken into the bush alongside three workers in his farm.

But as at the time of filing this report, the three workers had be set free while the priest was being held incommunicado.

The search party organised by the family members on conjunction with locals in the area including members of the local vigilance group, have not yielded the desired results.

A family source informed that members of the local vigilance group were still combing the bushes Sunday afternoon.

His hostage takers had not establish contact either with his distraught family or the hierarchy of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, to possibly state their demands.

Director of Communications of the diocese, Rev. Fr. Charles Ugunwa however called for intense prayers to seek divine intervention to have his colleague priest freed, unconditionally.

Fr. Ugunwa who confirmed that the workers had been released, had insisted in the past that the Catholic Church does not pay ransom, and will never encourage it for kidnapped victims to be released.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the abduction on phone in Asaba on Sunday.

Onovwakpoyeya told our correspondent that the command has already activated it’s rescue operation with the intention of freeing the cleric unhurt, and possibly apprehending the culprits.

On the release of the three workers, the command spokesperson simply said “I heard they saw them yesterday.”