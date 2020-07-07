Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Goodluck Ofobruku, the kidnapped chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Delta State, has regained his freedom after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

Ofobruku had spent about 48 hours in the den of his abductors before he was released Monday night.

The state NLC chairman was abducted Saturday night while driving out of his house located behind the Immigration Office, off the Ibusa road axis of Ughelli-Asaba highway.

The Secretary of the NLC in the state, Innocent Ofonyeadi, who confirmed the release of the labour leader on Tuesday in Asaba, said the victim was freed on Monday night.

‘Yes, we thank God that our chairman was released yesterday night. We are grateful to the state government, the police, vigilante group and all those who show concerned,’ Ofonyeadi said.

The state NLC secretary confirmed that an undisclosed amount was paid to free the victim, adding that Ofobruku was ‘receiving treatment because he was injured at the process.’

Commissioner of Police Mr Hafiz Inuwa confirmed Ofobruku’s release but quickly added that he was not aware if any ransom was paid.

‘We give glory to God for his release, [but] to the best of my knowledge, no amount was paid,’ Inuwa stated.

He stressed that the state police command was intensifying efforts to arrest the suspects.