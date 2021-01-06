From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A pastor of a new generation church in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, and three of his members who were kidnapped by gunmen, have regained freedom.

Our correspondent learnt that the victims breathed the sweet air of freedom on Wednesday, after they were allegedly beaten mercilessly by the captors.

It could not however be ascertained if ransom was paid for their freedom, as the kidnappers suspected to be herdsmen had demanded N10 million to free the victims.

They were kidnapped on Monday at the church’s makeshift building site around Comprehensive Secondary School area of Ogwashi-Uku by the gunmen.

Confirming the release in Asaba, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also said she was not aware if ransom was paid to free the victims.

“They have been released. That is all I can tell you, whether ransom was paid or not, I don’t know,” she said.