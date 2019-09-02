Noah Ebije, Kaduna

After 15 days in captivity, Reverend Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church, Ungwan Makere, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been set free by his abductors.

Gunmen abducted Numan from his house on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at about 2am, alongside his son, Emmanuel.

However, the bandits later freed the son to go home and raise money for his father’s ransom.

Confirming the release of the pastor in a telephone interview, chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, yesterday, called on the government and security agencies to do everything possible to address the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna State.

“Rev. Elisha Numan was released on Saturday night after two weeks in captivity. He was released after a ransom was paid following series of negotiations with the bandits on the ransom.

“We thank God for his mercies. We pray for God’s intervention in the calamity that seems to have befallen us as a nation.

“We will also continue to call on the government and the security agencies to do everything within their powers to stop the increasing spate of criminality across the country, especially the increasing wave of kidnappings in Kaduna State,” Hayab said.

However, family sources said the release of the cleric was a result of series of negotiations with the bandits, who initially demanded for N20 million.

The source said Numan was released on Saturday evening after the payment of an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.