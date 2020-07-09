Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen numbering over 20, were said to have invaded Abaji, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and abducted some resident. The incident which was said to have taken place in the early hours of Thursday, has left the villagers in panic as some of them have relocated to safer places. The gunmen were said to have shot sporadically causing fear among villagers some of whom ran into the bush.

But the FCT Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to arrest the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

For sometime now, kidnapping has become rampant in villages in the FCT, where several villagers including traditional rulers have been kidnapped and huge sums of monies paid by their families to the kidnappers as ransom.

The Police Command said it would do everything in its powers to rescue the kidnapped victims even as it appealed to people of the area to be calm. It also said it has arrested two suspected kidnappers at Tungan Maje forest in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Public Relations officer in charge of the command Anjuguri Manzah who made this known in a statement, said “The FCT Police Command has launched an operation to rescue some persons who were kidnapped in the early hours of Thursday in Abaji.

“The Command wishes to assure FCT residents of its commitment to rescue the victims unhurt and arrest the suspects.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday 9th July, 2020 at about 1400hrs a detachment of police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad on another operation arrested two suspected kidnappers at Tungan Maje forest in Gwagwalada Area Council.

The suspects, Abdullahi Mohammed ‘m’ 29 years and Adamu Musa ‘m’ 26 years, were arrested in possession of one fabricated revolver pistol with the capacity to discharge AK47 ammunition, one Dane gun, eight rounds of 7.62mm live ammunitions and one Itel phone, which have been recovered as exhibits.

The investigation is on-going.