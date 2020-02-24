Judex Okoro, Calabar

Gunmen have invaded Calabar metropolis Akwa Ibom State as six persons have been abducted within the last ten days.

While David Ugwu, a lecturer at University of Calabar, was forcefully taken away at his residence along Atimbo, Maurice Archibong, an accountant with the Nigerian Chronicle, was kidnapped by gunmen last Sunday night while Mr. Desmond Oko, a business man was picked last Tuesday night.

Another businessman, popularly known as Champion was kidnapped at Garden Street last Wednesday night.

Daily Sun gathered that Champion’s brother was also kidnapped when he went to meet the kidnappers with the ransom and they collected the money; released Champion and detained his brother, asking for more ransom.

It was learnt that a Calabar socialites (names withheld) was kidnapped on Saturday, Februray 22, at Efio-Ete Axis in Calabar municipality about 9:00pm.

A witness, Eno Emmanuel, said the abductors had traced the victim to a joint at Efio-Ete ,where they hid and later struck as soon as he entered his car to head for his home.

Eno, who sells oranges around the junction, said: “We just heard a gun shot and we thought they were robbers, because most times they just come, shoot and pick something and zoom off. But this one was different. They took the man and zoomed off with him”.

However, family sources revealed that Champion and his brother were released after paying N3.5m ransom while Desmond was released on Saturday night after paying N2m to his abductors.

The abductors of the account staff of Chronicle newspapers, Maurice Archibong, have reportedly contacted the family and demanded for N1.5m as ransom before his release.

For the lecturer, his abductors were demanding for N15m as he was still with them.

Narrating his ordeals, one of the victims, said: “It was a terrible experience which I cannot even wish my worst enemy. You can imagine the type of inhuman treatment one went through in their hands of the kidnappers.

“The boys are operating freely in Calabar and are having a field day. Calabar has become very unsafe for business and leisure. How can gunmen have their victims in their cars and still beat all the security checkpoints before heading to the creeks.