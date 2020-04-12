Kidnappers who abducted a 15 -year- old boy ,,Abubakar Sadiq Suleiman have killed him after collecting a ransom of N5.5 million from his parents in Bauchi State .

Father of the deceased, Mohammed Auwal Suleiman, told journalists that on Thursday, April 2, he received a phone call and the caller asked if he was the father of Sadiq .He said he answered in affirmative and the callers told him that his gang had abducted his son .

He said the caller demanded for a ransom of N10 million threatening that if he failed to pay on time, his son would be killed.

Mr Suleiman continued that: “When they dropped the phone, I called my wife and asked for the whereabouts of Sadiq. My wife searched the house and told me that he was not around. I told her I was coming home, because I was among the medical doctors selected to be part of the task force on Corona virus.

“I drove back home ,but my son was not seen. After two days the gang called me again and asked me to give them N7 million, they collected some amount of money by hand and sent me three different account numbers and asked me to deposit money into the three account numbers which I complied.

“They told me after evening prayer around 7pm that l should go and pick my son in Inkil village. Later they called and asked me to go to Kangere, near some churches where I would see my son. We went there with my brothers and searched for Sadiq, but we couldn’t see him”.

He said that they returned home, but that he received another phone call from a Policeman who informed him that they have arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap and requested that he should come and see the suspects, because they have confessed that they were responsible for the kidnap of his son

Suleiman said: “When I got there I found that one of them purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz car for N2.3 million and they bought three phones each costing N160,000, and they said one of them was in Azare Police station . All of them are in Police custody .

“Last Friday, the police told me that the suspects have confessed that they killed my son. They took the police to a place where they buried his remains . The Police took us to the scene where they buried him. We exhumed his body from the shallow grave and took him to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.