Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Tragedy struck again in Kogi State as a popular transporter in Lokoja, Mallam Aliyu Danborno was gruesomely murdered in the late hours of Thursday at the Osara – Irepeni axis of Okene – Lokoja road by suspected kidnappers.

According to a family source, the popular driver was killed by the kidnappers while trying to manoeuvre his way through the road block set on the highway by the daredevils

He was said to have been shot on the neck on his way from Onitsha in Anambra State while some of his passengers were also said to have sustained injuries.

Until his death, Dan Borno was a Transporter and a commercial driver whose vehicle ply Lokoja -Onisha route in Anambra state.

He is survived by his father,mother, four wives and 18 Children.

Recall that some relief came the way of commuters using the road in the last one month when the state government engaged the services of local hunte