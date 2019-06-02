Okey Sampson, Aba

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers yesterday shot dead a commercial tricycle operator in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

It was gathered that the deceased was conveying a lady who hired him to her destination when on getting to Park Road, another tricycle carrying three young men double-crossed and ordered them to stop.

The operator of the tricycle carrying the lady was said to have refused but instead sped off.

A witness said the hoodlums went after them and on getting to Park Road/Georges street caught the fleeing tricycle.

The lady was said to have jumped down from the tricycle and escaped before their arrival.

Reports have it that on getting to the tricycle which they had stopped and found out that the lady had escaped, the gunmen shot the deceased severally on the head for refusing to stop and allow them to kidnap the woman on board his tricycle whom they had information about the money in her possession.

The tricycle driver was said to have died on the spot.

After shooting and killing the tricycle operator, the hoodlums were reported to have spent time to search for the woman within the area, but could not succeed.

The body of the deceased was said to have been later deposited in a morgue in the city.

State command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident.