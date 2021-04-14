From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A police officer serving with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has been killed by kidnappers operating at Tungan-Maje community in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

The kidnappers, who invaded the village, yesterday morning, also succeeded in abducting four residents of the village.

The deceased police officer was said to have been killed during a shootout between the kidnappers, police and the vigilante group in the town.

It was gathered that the gunmen first attacked residents of Anguwar Samu in Tungan-Maje, and whisked away two persons after an exchange of gunfire that lasted over one hour.

A resident of the village who did not want to be mentioned in print told Daily Sun that, “the entire residents of Anguwar Samu were gripped with fear because of the gunshots, but, unfortunately, they succeeded in abducting two people.”

He further said that “after the police were overpowered, the kidnappers proceeded to the New Poultry area of the council, where they abducted two other residents and ran into the bush. He said the kidnappers were yet to contact the relatives of their victims.

The source also said that a police officer and a vigilante member who sustained injuries in the incident were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, gave the name of the deceased officer as Inspector Ambi John, attached to Operation Puff Adder.

She also said the police have launched a rescue operation to free the abducted persons.

Meanwhile, no fewer than four persons were reported killed and one injured in two villages, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, yesterday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said, “Security agencies reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi local government area.

According to the report, armed bandits invaded the villages and killed four citizens. One person was injured in the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and condoled the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.”