Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Suspected kidnappers have shot and killed a police sergeant attached to Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Awkuzu, Anambra State, during a gun duel while trying to rescue a kidnapped victim, Dr. Achugbu Paschal.

It was gathered that the gunmen had on July 4 kidnapped the victim at Ngozica Housing Estates, Awka, but while trailing the suspected kidnappers by the SARS team and Operation Puff Adder, they ran into the gunmen’s ambush along Abba /Ukulu road in Dunukofia local government and that led to the shooting of the officer as well as some kidnappers.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed, while confirming the incident, said that during the gun duel between the police and the gunmen, some of them (gunmen) whose identities were yet to be ascertained, were fatally wounded.

“On the 4/7/2019 at about 10:pm, following the kidnap incident of one Dr Achugbu Pascal of No 26, Ngozica Housing Estates, Awka, by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, Puff Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) while on the trail of the suspects ran into ambush mounted by the gang along Abba/Ukulu road in Dunukofia LGA of Anambra State.

“The ambush led to a serious exchange of gunfire as a result of which F/NO.444849 SGT Moses Jacob attached to SARS sustained a bullet wound while one of the attackers whose identity is yet to be ascertained was fatally wounded during the encounter.

“Both casualties were taken to the hospital for medical attention but confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, one of the suspects was arrested and effort is being intensified to rescue the victim still in captivity, apprehend other fleeing perpetrators in order to bring them to justice,” Mohammed stated.