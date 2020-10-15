TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The abductors of five persons at a burial ceremony in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, have demanded N50 million ransom for the victims’ release.

The demand came a month after gunmen stormed a burial ceremony in Banigo Isile-Ogono community, a riverine area of the state, abducted the victims, wounded others, while some escaped death by the whiskers.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers have demanded N10 million each before the victims would be freed.

One of the daughters of the kidnap victims, Eugenia Hart, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, and appealed to the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, to assist rescue their loved ones.

Miss Hart lamented that her mother is a hypertensive patient, adding that information at their disposal indicated that the victims were having serious health challenges.

Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Rogers Irimigha said the council have been working to secure the release of the abductors persons.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly has tasked its Committee on Neighbourhood Watch and Security to work with security agencies in Bonny to ensure the five victims of abduction are freed.

The Assembly gave the mandate, following a petition by the lawmaker representing Bonny Constituency, Abiye People, urging the House to rescue the victims who had spent not less than a month in the kidnappers’ den.

During plenary yesterday, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, prayed for progress in efforts to secure the victims’ release.

Ibani charged the House Committee to intensify efforts that would led to safe rescue of the victims.