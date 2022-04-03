From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The kidnappers of the traditional ruler of Bukpe, a village in Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Royal Highness Alhaji Hassan Shamidozhi have demanded a whooping N20 million as ransom from his family to set him free.

The kidnappers have also demanding for N3million ransom from the family of one Ahmed Joel, who was kidnapped alongside his daughter, Precious,

The kidnappers who abducted the Royal father last Wednesday in front of his palace, contacted the family on Saturday to make the demand if they want him alive.

When the family members told them that they don’t have such amount of money, the kidnappers were said to have directed them to sell the monarchs house to raise the fund.

One of the relations of the traditional ruler who does not want to be mentioned in print for fear of being kidnapped, told Daily Sun that family member of the traditional ruler, the kidnappers have sworn not to release the traditional ruler until they produce the N20 million.

A family member who happens to be communicating with the kidnappers said the kidnappers during their call, threatened to keep the monarch for as long as it would take them to get the N20 million ransom.

He said “the kidnappers have made contact with us, they called on Saturday to demand for the N29 million and when we told them we cannot afford that amount of money, they said we should go and sell the palace, the house that he is living to raise the money and we told them that nobody will buy the house for that amount because the house is not up to N20 million.

When contacted on what the Federal Capital Territory police command was doing on the matter, the command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments.