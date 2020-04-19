Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kidnappers of an Anglican priest in Delta State, Rev. Anthony Oyi, have reportedly turned their backs on the distraught relatives following an apparent poor negotiation of amount to be paid as ransom by a member of the family.

The hoodlums who struck on Saturday morning, were said to have opened their line communication on the evening of the fateful day with the victim’s brother, Francis, demanding a ransom of N15 million for the cleric to breathe the sweet air of freedom.

However, Mr. Francis was said to have told the kidnappers that the family could only raise N200,000.00, a development that angered the hoodlums who have since switched-off their phone.

Accordingly, local sources said the action of the abductors has heightened the tension in both Issele-Mkpetime, the victim’s hometown, and Oko-Ogbele where he is based, as he continues to be held incommunicado.

“As we speak now, no one can tell what is going on after the hoodlums turned their backs on the family because they were dissatisfied with the manner of negotiation for ransom.

“But I also know that the family members are running around, making frantic calls to see if they can raise a substantial amount of money in case the kidnappers decide to call back,” a source volunteered.

As at the time of filing this report however, the abductors were yet to re-open their line of communication to possibly continue ransom negotiation.