From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kidnappers of two bereaved relatives, Chukwuyem Adam and Eric Etunim, have reduced their ransom demand from N26 million to N10 million.

The goons are placing N5 million each for the victims after earlier demanding N13 million.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The hoodlums, suspected to be herdsmen, reduced their asking price yesterday, after intensive negotiation with the distraught families of the victims.

The victims were on their way to Ekuku- Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State for the burial of their relative, late Sunday Afam, on Saturday, when the hoodlums who have been terrorising the area struck.

They were said to be driving back to Ekuku Agbor after Mr Etunim had picked Chukwuyem up from the train station at Owa-Oyibu, when they were accosted by the gun wielding herdsmen who shot sporadically into the air before whisking away the duo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It was learnt that Chukwuyem, based in Abuja, is one of the children of late Sunday Afam, and had travelled down for the burial of his father.

A source said that he decided to call on one of their in-laws, Etunim, who obliged him the request and picked him up, but they were unfortunately kidnapped by the suspected herdsmen on their way back to Ekuku-Agbor. The source said that the kidnappers had contacted the family with an initial demand of N13 million ransom, which they brought down to N5 million per person based on their last contact.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The burial ceremony of the late Afam turned into a very painful ordeal as the family members went ahead to bury their father since they had fixed the date amidst anxiety and apprehension.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the kidnapping incident yesterday, however, said the police will not encourage relatives of victims to pay ransom.

Edafe said the police were already on top of the situation with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.