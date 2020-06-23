Gyang Bere, Jos

Kidnappers of the father of former Governor of Plateau state, Sen. Joshua Dariye have allegedly demanded N100 million naira as ransom.

A source close to the former Governor, Joshua Dariye, told Journalists that the kidnappers had made contact with the family members and demanded N100 million ransom.

The source said, ” The former Governor is not happy about the kidnap of his father for the second time. They (kidnappers) have made contact with the family and they are demanding the sum of N100 million as a ransom”.

It was gathered that Pa Dariye, who is over 90 years, was abducted by unknown gunmen who attacked his residence in Mushere Community, Bokkos Local Government Area of the state last week .

Plateau State Police Command, on Tuesday, said they have not received any report about ransom .

Spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Ubah Ogaba, said, “No, We have not seen him. But our men and officers who were deployed immediately after his abduction are still searching for him.”

He said that the search to free the father of the former Governor of the state, Pa Defwan Dariye is ongoing.