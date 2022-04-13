Prof. Idamoyibo who is the Head of Department, Music, was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night while in Eku while on his way to Abraka from Sapele after a family meeting.

The suspects were said to have contacted the victim’s wife, Rosemary, and gave her till on Friday to pay the said sum.

The demand is coming as students of the department resorted for divine help, as they are now conducting prayers on a daily basis between 10am and 12 noon.

Eyewitnesses said the the hoodlums chased the lecturer who tried to escape after one of the back tyres of his Highlander Jeep was shot by the criminals.

The kidnappers also fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by, while they made their way to the premises of Aganbi Memorial Baptist Church, Eku where the victim had taken cover after abandoning his car.

A source said that at least two other kidnap victims were in the vehicle that the lecturer was dragged into before they sped off.