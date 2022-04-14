From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Abductors of a lecturer of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, have demanded N50 million for him to breathe the sweet air of freedom again.

Prof. Idamoyibo, who is the Head of Department, Music, was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night, in Eku, while on his way to Abraka from Sapele after a family meeting.

The suspects were said to have contacted the victim’s wife, Rosemary, and gave her until Friday to pay the said ransom.

The demand is coming as students of the department resorted to divine help, as they are now conducting prayers on a daily basis between 10am and 12noon.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums chased the lecturer who tried to escape after one of the back tyres of his Highlander Jeep was shot by the criminals.

The kidnappers also fired several gunshots into the air to scare away passers-by, while they made their way to the premises of Aganbi Memorial Baptist Church, Eku, where the victim had taken cover after abandoning his car.

A source said that, at least, two other kidnap victims were in the vehicle which the lecturer was dragged into before they sped off.

