Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The kidnappers of medical doctor Wisdom Iboyitete have opened the line of negotiation for ransom with his distraught family.

The hostage-takers are demanding N5 million as ransom for his release.

Local sources who confirmed the N5 million ransom demand on Wednesday said the bandits had earlier pegged the ransom at N10 billion before it was negotiated downwards.

The abductors were said to have established contact with the victim’s family on Tuesday and sustained negotiations till Wednesday.

As at the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if an agreement had been reached with the abductors.

Dr Iboyitete, a principal medical officer at the Delta State General Hospital, Ojobo, an Ijaw riverine community in Burutu Local Government Area, was kidnapped by gunmen who posed as patients in the early hours of Monday.

After he was forced out of the hospital premises, the gunmen made off with him through the creeks in a boat to an unknown destination from where they are believed to be negotiating his ransom.

Medical practitioners in the state have since declared a two-day warning strike to protest the kidnap of the doctor. The warning strike took effect on Tuesday June 2nd.

The two-day warning strike was declared by the state branch of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) at the end of its emergency meeting of the body.