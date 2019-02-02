Tony Osauzo

Abductors of Micheal Ohio-Ezomo, the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly candidate for Owan West constituency, are said to be demanding a ransom of N100m before his release.

He was abducted on January 23, 2019, at his Sabonginda Ora residence by gunmen who killed his police orderly in the process.

Family sources said the kidnappers called family members last weekend where they made the demand.

It was learnt that an attempt by a special police force to rescue the APC candidate failed and the abductors managed to escape to another location.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, confirmed that the kidnappers have opened communication channels but was silent on how much was being demanded.

He said the police was being careful because of the victim and disclosed that operatives of the command busted the kidnappers den at Okada Junction in Ovia South West Local Government Area where a locally made pistol, one cut-to-size barrel and two wooden guns were recovered.

He said seven kidnap victims were rescued in January in different parts of Edo State and called on the citizens to assist the police with useful information.