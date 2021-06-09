From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the kidnappers of Greenfield University students, Kaduna have been arrested.

Recall that the social media has been awash with the news of their arrest, claiming that the kidnappers were cooling off in police custody.

However, in a swift reaction, Aruwan said he could not confirm such development as the state government has not received any report concerning their arrest from the security agencies.

According to him, “It is our desire to see that happen.

“I have been inundated with calls, messages and emails to confirm if the bandits responsible for the kidnapping of the Greenfield University’s students have been arrested.

“While it is our desire to see this happen by the grace of God, I cannot confirm the story making the rounds, and I have not received any information related to this from security agencies”.