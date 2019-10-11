Kidnappers of the Principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Francis Maji, have demanded N20 million ransom to enable them release him.

According to one of the teachers of the school who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers called the victim’s wife on Friday morning to demand the ransom.

The kidnapping of Maji came a week after that of six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Kajuru shares border with Chikun in Kaduna central senatorial zone.

But at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers were said to have reduced the ransom to N5 million.

However, it was not certain whether the family or the school authorities will be able to raise the ransom to secure the principal’s freedom.

Meanwhile, the family is appealing to the kidnappers to release their bread winner to them unconditionally.

The State Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar had earlier confirmed the abduction of the principal.