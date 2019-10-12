Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kidnappers of the principal of Government Technical College, Kajuru, in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Francis Maji have demanded for N20 million ransom to enable them release him. According to one of the teachers of the school who pleaded anonymity, the kidnappers called the victim’s wife Friday morning to demand for the ransom.

The abduction of Maji came a week after the kidnapping of six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun local government area of the state. Kajuru shares border with Chikun in Kaduna central senatorial zone. But at the time of filing this report, the kidnappers were said to have reduced the ransom to N5 million. However, it was not certain whether the family or the school authority will be able to raise the ransom to secure the principal’s freedom.

Meanwhile, the family is appealing to the kidnappers to release their bread winner to them unconditionally. The State Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar had earlier confirmed the abduction of the principal. According to the police spokesman, “the Command received information through DPO Kajuru, in the early hours of today 10/10/2019,at about 0220hrs , that a group of armed men invaded Government Technical College Kajuru, a boarding secondary school in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state and started shooting sporadically, in the process abducted one Mr. Francis Maji, the Principal of the school.”