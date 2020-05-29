Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Kidnappers of Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Nasarawa state Chapter, Arch Bishop Joseph Masin, have called the family to ask for the sum of twenty million naira (N20m).

Arch Bishop Masin, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen around 11pm Wednesday night at his residence, at No 5 Bishop Masin Street, Bukan Sidi, Lafia the capital city of Nasarawa State to Unknown destination.

A son of the abducted Arch Bishop, Bishop Peace Masin, narrated how the kidnappers invaded the house of his father as thus, “the kidnappers are suspected fulani men, about eight in number and well armed.

He said the kidnappers arrived the house at a time where his family members had have shut the doors for their night rest.

Bishop Peace noted that they were able to get into the house through a house help who at that time was still laying down outside the house as they (kidnappers) beat and forced him to call for help from inside the house pretending as he want to picked something from inside.

” It was at that point that one of the house helps in the house opened the door and two of the armed men got inside in search of my father, whom they succeeded in taking him away and about seven of them had surrounded the house who were also well arm with guns”

The Nasarawa state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe has confirmed the kidnapped of Arch Bishop Joseph Masin,the CAN Chairman, Nasarswa state, who is also the Arch Bishop of The Word of God Gospel Center Worldwide with headquarters in Lafia the state capital said police and other security agents in the state are making sure they rescue the kidnapped CAN Chairman unhurt.