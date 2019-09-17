Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kidnappers of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chike Onyemenam have opened communication with his distraught family members, demanding N15 million to free the victim.

Onyemenam was abducted on Monday at Otulu junction along the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway, in Delta State.

A family source told Daily Sun that the senior lawyer was kidnapped along with one of his junior lawyers who had accompanied him on an official duty.

According to the source, the junior lawyer was later released while his boss was taken to unknown destination, from where the hoodlums opened communication, demanding N15 million ransom.

But Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyinka Adeleke denied knowledge of the kidnap, saying that he was not “aware of the kidnap of any SAN near Asaba.”

Adeleke however, confirmed that one person was kidnapped in Ughelli axis of the state on Monday, adding that his men were already on the trail of the abductors.

But eyewitnesses claimed that no fewer than eight persons were kidnapped when about 20 gunmen reportedly stormed Uvwiamuge axis of the Ughelli/Agbarho section of the East-West road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The gunmen who raided the area for over thirty minutes, fled with the victims after security operatives engaged them in gun duel, following a distressed call.