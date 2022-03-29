From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kidnappers of the Bayelsa State correspondent of The Guardian newspaper, Mr. Osahon Olusegun, on Tuesday made a demand of N5 million to free the Edo State-born pen pusher.

The hoodlums were said to have contacted Osahon’s distraught wife to make their demand.

Osahon was reportedly kidnapped by gun wielding men on Sunday on the Patani axis of the East-West road in Delta State.

They were said to have attacked a Delta bound Sunny Eru Bus in which the journalist and other passengers were traveling in.

Driver of the commercial bus was reportedly killed before the hoodlums abducted the Bayelsa-based journalist and other passengers.

Osahon was on his way from Yenogoa and headed for Ughelli in Delta State to board a train scheduled to leave for Abuja.

It was learnt that the kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush when the bus got to Patani, and started shooting directly, killing the driver in the process.

Although the number of passengers abducted has not be ascertained, five victims were said to have regained freedom on Monday morning while the goons are still holding on to Osahon and others.

A close source disclosed that a female passenger who was omg the five freed victims, came to Osahon’s neighborhood in Yenogao to break the news of the abduction.

“The journalist boarded a Sunny Eru bus on his way to Ughelli to board train bound for Abuja.

“The incident happened along Patani axis of the East-West road. The gunmen suddenly came out from the bush and started shooting directly at their bus. The bullet hit the driver and he died instantly.

“The girl recognized Osahon as someone she knew at Punch road and they boarded the same bus.

“She was in the bus with him when the gunmen suddenly came out of the bush and attacked their bus. The girl was jittery and traumatised because of the experience.

“She said about five of them (3 from Delta, 2 from Yenagoa) among the passengers in the bus were miraculously released by the kidnappers on Monday morning around 8:30am while the rest of the passengers including Osahon were still held in captivity,” the close source said.