From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Professor of the Department of Medical and Micro Biology, University of Jos, Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe has been kidnapped with her husband by unknown gunmen at Kwang village in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers, broke into the house located behind Stanley oil filling station at Kwang area and whisk away with the Professor and her husband at about 2am on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, confirmed the incident and said the University has being working round the clock to improve security in the Institution.

Maimako who described the incident as “sad and unfortunate”, called on security agencies to do all within its reach to rescue the victims unhurt.

A staff of the University, who pleaded anonymity also confirmed that the gunmen are demanding for a ransom of N10 million before they are release.

“We were inform this morning that Prof. Grace and her husband were kidnapped at the early hours of today. We were told that the kidnappers shot into the air to scare residence of the area and broke into their apartment.

“We have been told that the kidnappers are currently demanding for N10 million ransom to release them.”

It was learnt that Prof. Ayanbimpe, had gone to bed when the gunmen broke into the house and threaten to shot them if they resist their action.

A resident of the area, Pam Dalyop, who spoke to our reporter said he heard a gunshot at about 2am but was scared to come out.

“I know that we have being having issues of kidnapping in our community but when I heard the gunshots, I was afraid to come out because I would be harm.

“When I came out this morning, I realized that the Professor and her husband was kidnapped.”

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the incident and said the Command has mobilize its troops for rescue operation.

“The Command received a report of kidnapping of a man and his wife, behind Stanel Oil Lamingo, Jos . Tactical operatives have been deployed to the area. Concerted efforts are on towards rescuing the victims and arresting the perpetrators.”