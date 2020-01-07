Fred Itua, Abuja

Few months after daredevil kidnappers abducted some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Kwari Area Council, the pendulum has shifted to Bwari Area Council, where about six persons were kidnapped in the first week of 2020.

Chairman of the council, Mr. John Gabaya, told newsmen that huge, but undisclosed ransoms were paid by families of the victims before they were released on Sunday.

He said the abduction occurred within the first three days of 2020, explaining that the incident happened in phases.

“The people who were kidnapped within the first three days of the year were released on Sunday. Two sets of people were kidnapped. The first were three and the second were also three and all of them have been released and have been reunited with their families. Yes, ransom was paid. The family had to contribute to pay the ransom for the release of their people.”

According to people familiar with the development, the abductors took advantage of the festive season to perpetrate their dastardly act.

Daily Sun gathered that on New Year day when people were busy, a girl in her early 20s, identified as Josephine Danlami, was kidnapped while coming out of Zuma 1 Village to Bwari town.

Zuma houses Veritas University. Ms Danlami is the financial secretary, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA).

Media aide to the Minister of State, FCT, Austin Elemue, while reacting to the development, said security agencies were already handling the matter.

He said though the management of Area Councils is within the purview of the Minister of State, security agents were in a better position to handle the matter and bring those involved to justice.

Meanwhile, 16 persons have been arrested over alleged armed robbery, shop breaking, criminal trespass, car and motorcycle theft, Jigawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaman Gomna, has said.

Gomna told newsmen in Dutse on Monday that the suspects were arrested between Nov. 18 and Dec. 31, 2019 in various parts of the state.

He said two of the suspects were arrested on Nov. 18 over alleged shop breaking and theft of valuables in Ringim Local Government Area of the state, adding that investigation into the case was ongoing.

The commissioner said that five of the suspects were arrested differently between Nov. 28 and Dec. 29 over alleged theft of motorcycles in Birninkudu, Dutse, Kaugama and Kazaure Local Government Areas.

According to him, four of the suspects have been charged to court, while one was under investigation.

Gomna further stated that nine suspects were arrested over alleged armed robbery between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 in Taura, Gagarawa and Jahun Local Government Areas.

He said one of the suspects have been charged to court, while the rest are still being investigated.

“On my assumption of office and assessment of the crime situation on ground, particularly in the rural areas where crime is pronounced, I evolved intelligence-driven crime combating strategies. All the strategies were tested and proven to be effective, and have given us substantial progress within the short period of my leadership,” he said.