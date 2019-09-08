John Adams, Minna

Dare devils armed bandits suspected to be kidnappers, defied the midnight heavy rain as they invaded Kusherki community in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State killing one person and kidnapping three.

The kidnappers, a source close to the community said, numbering about six, invaded the community in the wee hours of Saturday at about 1:00am and moved from house to house in search of who to kidnap.

This latest incident is coming barely one month after a similar kidnapping incident in the same Rafi LGA where about 20 people, mostly women were abducted while returning from a market.

According to our source, three people were abducted from their homes while a victim who told the invaders that he was a farmer and had no money was summery killed after he was dragged out of his house.

A source in the community, Ahmed Sani, told our correspondent that the kidnappers took one of his cousins, Jafar Jibrin, away; he was wearing only a short pair of trousers and a shirt.

Ahmed said apart from his cousin, the kidnappers abducted two other people, Abdulrashid Muhammad and Safina Kaura, the daughter of the slain victim.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had contacted relatives of the victims, demanding N20 million ransom.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO)Muhammad Abubakar said the police were on the trail of the gunmen.

According to Abubakar, “we cannot allow kidnappers, bandits to take over Niger State. We will do everything within our reach to bring the perpetrators to book.”