By Adewale Sanyaolu

Two workers of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) kidnapped on Sunday morning at Isara,in Ogun State, Shola Olawuyi and AdeolaBude, have been released and reunited with their families after the payment of N4 million ransom.

The two victims and five others were returning to Lagos from a wedding ceremony in Ibadan,Oyo State when one of the vechiles conveying them broke down at the Isara end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Confirming their release to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, the Executive Secretary of NCRIB, Mr.Tope Daramola, said the victims were released around 12am(Tuesday).

On weather ransom was paid or not, Daramola said NCRIB as an organization did not pay any ransom before their release.

But another reliable source who spoke to Daily Sun in confidence said the sum of N4 million was paid to the kidnappers before their release.

The source said the money was raised by colleagues and family members of the victims before they were released to go.

Daramola commended the efforts of the Ogun State Police Command, led by its Commissioner of Police, for ensuring the timely release of the victims.

He said the CP alongside the anti-Kidnapping unit visited the scene of the incident for an on-the spot assessment while combing the entire area to ensure the victims are not hurt.