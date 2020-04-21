Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Rev. Anthony Oyi, the Anglican priest, who was kidnapped on Saturday at Issele-Mkpetime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, has regained his freedom.

Also, the man who was kidnapped along with the cleric was freed after the sum of N600,000 was allegedly paid to secure their liberty. The victims were said to have breathed the sweet air of freedom on Sunday night.

A politician in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Rev. Oyi and the co-kidnapped victim were released after the conditions of the kidnappers were satisfied.

He confirmed that ransom was paid to set the captives free, even as he appealed to the relevant authorities in the state as well as at the federal level to help in stopping the nefarious activities of the criminals suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

He lamented that criminals have crippled socio-economic activities in Issele-Mkpitime and Issele-Azagba.

Police public relations officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, also confirmed the release of the victims, adding that efforts have been intensified to track down the suspected criminal elements.

Oyi, who is based in Oko-Ogbele, near Asaba, was kidnapped at his farm in Issele-Mkpetime, his hometown by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The kidnappers had demanded for N15million as ransom but had to shut all communication lines following an apparent poor negotiation on the part of the distraught family members of the cleric. However, they later resumed negotiation leading to the payment of an agreed ransom before the victims were set free.