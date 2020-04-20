Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Anglican priest, Rev. Anthony Oyi, who was kidnapped on Saturday at Issele-Mkpetime in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has regained his freedom.

Also, the man who was kidnapped along with the cleric was freed after the sun of N600,000.00 was allegedly paid to secure their liberty.

The victims were said to have breathed the sweet air of freedom on Sunday night.

A local politician in the area who spoke anonymously, said Rev. Oyi and his co-kidnapped victim were released after the conditions of the kidnappers were satisfied.

He confirmed that ransom was paid to set the captives free, even as he appealed to the relevant authorities in the state as well as at the federal level to help in putting a stop to the nefarious activities of the criminals suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

He lamented that criminals had crippled socio-economic activities in Issele-Mkpitime and Issele-Azagba.

Public Relations Officer of Delta State police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya also confirmed the release of the victims, adding that efforts had been intensified to track down the suspected criminal elements.

Rev. Oyi who is based in Oko-Ogbele, near Asaba, was kidnapped at his farm in Issele-Mkpetime, his hometown at by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

The kidnappers had demanded for N15 million as ransom but had to shut all communication lined following an apparent poor negotiations on the part of the distraught family members of the cleric.

However, they later resumed negotiation leading to the payment of an agreed ransom before the victims were set free.