The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cried out over the abduction of two of its members sent to deliver ransom to kidnappers keeping the two children of a Kaduna-based bishop hostage.

Kaduna CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayab while speaking in Kaduna, alleged that the kidnappers abducted its members and also failed to release the Bishop’s two children after receiving the ransom.

It was also learnt that Pastor Elisha Numan, the Senior Pastor of the Nagarta Baptist Church in Makeri area of the state and his son Emmanuel, were also kidnapped three weeks ago.

The kidnappers who demanded N20m, released the Pastor’s son so as to be used as a negotiating contact.

They later reduced the ransom to N7m, threatening to kill Pastor Numan if the money is not paid in three days.

“Rev. Elisha Numan of the Baptist Church, Angwan Makeri, and the two children of one of our bishops in Kaduna are still with their of kidnappers. They were abducted about three weeks ago and are still being held in captivity till date.

“The church and their families are helpless and traumatised. We are once again calling on security agencies to do the needful and help secure the release of our people.

“Rev. Elisha was sick when he was kidnapped and we are afraid for his health. The son of our bishop is just nine years old.

“He is not strong and mature to go through this ordeal. We are appealing that these innocent people should be released,” Hayab said.