Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, Jacob Olayiwola, has been kidnapped and his abductors were said to have contacted his family and demanded a ransom of N200million.

He was said to have been kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday night along the Okeho-Ado Awaye Road, on his way to Ibadan for a meeting Governor Seyi Makinde of the state scheduled to hold with traditional rulers, chairman of local governments and LCDAs and clerics at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, starting from 12noon on Monday.

Daily Sun gathered that many residents of Oke-Ogun have always passed through Ado-Awaye, Maya, Lanlate, and Eruwa to connect Ibadan, instead of the Iseyin-Ibadan Road that is currently under construction.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command has also confirmed the abduction of the council boss. The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, a Superintedent of Police, operatives of the command have been combing the forests in Oke-Ogun with a view to rescuing the kidnapped chairman and his driver.

The vigilante teams in Okeho, Iseyin, Ado-Awaye and neighboring local government areas as well as LCDAs were said to have also joined the police in the rescue operations.