Molly Kilete, Abuja

Resident of Yambabu village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), are now living in fear following the abduction and killing of three persons by suspected kidnappers who stormed the village.

Gunmen numbering over 20, were said to have stormed the village Saturday night and abducted three persons whom they ended up killing. One of the kidnappers was said to have been killed during the raid by the police which has called for calm from the villagers assuring that it was on top of the situation.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the FCT police command Anjuguri Manzah, said the command was on the trail of the other assailants.

Manzah, in a statement said “The FCT Police Command has launched an operation to rescue some persons who were abducted by unknown gunmen from Yambabu community in Kwali Area Council on 20th June, 2020 at about 2130hrs.

“Members of the community and its environs are enjoined to remain calm and support the police in its ongoing effort to beef up security around the community and other parts of FCT and ensure a safe reunion of the persons abducted with their families and the community.

“While restating its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, the Command wants to state that its goal in the ongoing operation is to rescue the victims and arrest the persons behind the criminal act”.