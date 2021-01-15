From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kidnappers yesterday stormed Chikaji village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two persons when an attempt to kidnap them failed.

The victims, Alhaji Yunusa Gambo and Mallam Surajo, who were believed to be notable big time farmers in the community, were said to be escaping from the scene when the kidnappers shot them dead.

Confirming the incidents, the state Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government received reports of a double homicide following an attempted kidnap at Chikaji village, Igabi Local Government Area.

“Armed bandits invaded the residence of Alhaji Yunusa Gambo, a farmer in the village, and attempted to kidnap him along with Mallam Surajo. The duo attempted to flee but were shot by the armed bandits.

“In another development, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have averted what would have been a bloody clash between some herders and farmers in Jema’a Local Government Area.

“The incident took place at Ungwan Marwa and Marmara communities in the local government area when cattle under the care of Bayerajo Sule destroyed farms belonging to three farmers listed as Abigail Michael, Emmanuel Bulus and Jonathan Vincent.

“The following individuals from both herders’ and farmers’ sides, instead of appealing for calm, are alleged to have incited the respective parties for a clash: Alhaji Abdullahi Idi, Gamji Alhaji, Apollos Auta and Matthew Moses. They have been arrested for further interrogation. The governor thanked the troops for their prompt action in averting the violence and appealed to citizens to maintain recourse to the law.”