From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Bako, and his wife, Cindy Bako, were yesterday kidnapped from Albarka prayer camp in Southern Kaduna.

Also kidnapped along with the couple at the camp situated at Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road was one Mr Douglas.

The camp is located in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Com- missioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement said: “According to the report, unidentified gunmen attacked the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road. They fired sporadically, hitting a vehicle, before abducting Apostle Bako, his wife and one Mr Douglas from the camp.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State government the kidnapping of Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife Cindy Bako in Jema’a Local Government Area.

“Troops arrived the location and pursued the kidnappers who were, however, able to escape with the victims. “Apostle Bako is the State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria”.