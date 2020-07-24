Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Kidnappers on Tuesday struck at Ugwuati, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State. Ugwuati, near Aba, is the community of late kidnap kingpin, Obioma Nwankwo, aka Osisikankwu.

The abductors, who struck in the night of the faithful day, were reported to have kidnapped a community leader in the area, Chief Chilaka, 75, said to be the father of a commissioner in Abia State Oil

Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC), Chief Henry Chilalka.

It was gathered that the abductors arrived the victim’s compound around 10pm on Tuesday and knocked on his door.

Thinking the hoodlums were his children, Pa Chilaka reportedly opened the door to his living room to usher them in, only to be faced with the gun wielding men, who forcefully took him that night to an unknown destination.

More than 36 hours after his abduction, Pa Chilaka’s abductors were said not to have established contact with his family members for any ransom, and there is the thinking among natives that the hoodlums may be holding onto the septuagenarian to get one of his sons who is well placed in Abia government.

Pa Chilaka’s abduction was said to have put fear in residents of the community, who recalled what they went through in the hands of security men when Osisikankwu held sway in the area some years ago.

“We are now living in fears, its like kidnapping is coming back to the area after having suffered heavily in the hands of security operatives when Osisikankwu held sway,” a resident said.

It was gathered that the gang that kidnapped Pa Chilaka was the same that had been terrorizing the area in the past three weeks when three persons were reportedly kidnapped.

The name of one of the persons abducted was given simply as Osita from Oraifite in Egwusigo Local Government of Anambra State, a transporter, who was kidnapped at Umuozuo in Ukwa West Local Government Area, but regained freedom after being in captive for three days and after paying N1.4m ransom.

When contacted, police public relations officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said police had not been informed about the incident.

A military source, however, confirmed Pa Chilaka’s kidnap, but regretted that the family members had not cooperated with the military to ensure his release.