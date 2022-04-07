From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Kidnappers continue to wreak havoc in Kogi State as residents and motorists are now in constant fear over the menace of the men of the underworld.

The latest one , it was gathered occurred on Wednesday evening when a bus conveying passengers from Abuja to Markudi enroute Ayingba was hijacked and went away with the 16 passengers onboard.

This was to happened on the ever busy Ayingba- itobe highway around Ojuwo-Ajebgo village of Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

But the police while confirming the incident said 12 of the passengers were rescued through the combined efforts of the police and the local hunters im the area, while four people are still missing.

A statement by the police public relations officer, DSP Willy Aya said contrary to reports, that the police immediately swung into action to rescue the Kidnapped victims.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The reads in part: “On Wednesday 6/4/2022, the Command received a report that one Toyota bus with Registration Number Benue 192 XA driven by one Benard Ejeh conveying 16 passengers from Abuja heading to Benue State via ANKPA ran into kidnappers at Ojuwo-Ajebgo village of Ofu Local Government Area along Anyigba road.

‘Immediately the operatives of Quick Response Unit stationed at Itobe promptly swung into action pursued the hoodlums into the bush and rescued 12 passengers including the driver while 4 other passengers are yet to be seen.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka who was on a visiting tour at Kogi East Senatorial Zone got the information while he was on his way to Ejule, immediately moved to the scene met with the rescued passengers and ordered that they should be moved to Itobe Division for debriefing.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The Commissioner of Police immediately deployed tactical team to the area to continue trailing the hoodlums with a view to rescue other victims,” the statement added.