From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Following persistent kidnappings along the Umunneochi axis of Abia State, the state government recently set a committee to tackle insecurity in the area. Despite the setting up of the committee, pockets of kidnappings have been reported in the area in recent times.

But the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnanyo, who is also a member of the committee, said the job was not a one off thing. “It is not expected that if the committee is inaugurated in the morning, in the afternoon, the kidnappers will all run away.

“But the formation of the committee and the subsequent synergy that has been formed between the local government chairman, the communities, town unions and all the stakeholders, a lot of progress is being made and I can assure you that there is rapid responses now to incidents of insecurity in the local government.

“Why we have not come out to the press is because these are security issues and our strategy should not be placed in public purview. We would have been in the business of giving feedback to the public, but for the nature of what we were asked to do”.

Chikamnanyo said with the measures taken, the committee has put the criminals on their toes.