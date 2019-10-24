The crime of kidnapping, is not common only to Nigeria. Throughout the African continent, the criminal virus has spread like a wild fire consuming the continental integrity still remaining in Africa. Infact kidnapping as a knife, has further cut deeper in each country of Africa apart from the deep wound that corruption has inflicted already with bad governance and other social ills. That Nigeria being the largest country in the continent has further brought to the international shore the shameful stigma of these social vices afflicting the country. Here is a country pronounced blessed by nature but successive government has not been able to spread the wealth of the country equitably around the country. Instead what usually inform the sharing of these wealth are either ethnic, religion or other considerations. Even when the constitution clearly spelt out the template for recruitment and employment, the templates are never adhere to. Injustice with impunity rule the atmosphere and these have created disaffection among the people especially the vibrant youths. No wonder some of them have embraced the hard way of life by illegally arming themselves to get from the society what they ought to have been given legally through productive venture.

The stories of the activities of kidnappers are rife, so are the pathetic stories of their victims and how the Police combative stand has continued to be on their trail. As expected,these demon processed homo sapiens are not deterred without giving their last fight whenever their evil game is up. As at the last count, there is no profession in the country that has not been touched by kidnappers. From the law makers, foreigners, judiciary, top military personnels, police officers, DSS top officers ,journalist and their editors wives ,politicians, clergymen,wives of top personalities in the society, elder statesmen and women.

Mothers and fathers of celebrities, students and teachers including legislators and market women. No one is exempted. All are vulnerable and any one can be a victim. Today, Nigerians travel by roads in fear. Train and air transport seems more protective when people are traveling. The fear is once again palpable, like in the seventies and eighties when armed robbers were controlling the roads, and cities.

While Nigeria is bleeding, so are other west African countries. We had thought that with the closure of the Nigerian boarders, there would have been a drastic reduction in kidnapping. We were proved wrong. What it then means is that the kidnappers, bandits and robbers are within the country. They are the products of the society, bad governance and bad homes. They are products of societal neglect. A wise saying has it that a rich man surrounded by neglected poor folks can never enjoy his wealth in peace. So is Nigeria, where there is brazen injustice and impunity. The aggression has no limit. The kidnappers do not spare foreigners either. This anathema needs to be expunshed from Nigerian society. Our neighboring country passed through the same painful experience when according to reports every Ghanaians were worried by rising number of kidnappings in the country. Almost 70 kidnap cases were recorded in 2018.

Infact, it was the release of two kidnapped Canadian women that broke the camels back in the country. Before the strategy that stopped the crime was put in place, Ghana was a place where people are becoming increasingly anxious at the number of people seized, both locals and foreigners. The synergy especially the cordial relationship between the security agents and members of the public was addressed.

Today, the story has changed.

The same national shame is daily being exhibited in South Africa where kidnapping is a common crime in every community. Reports indicated that over 4,100 people were kidnapped between 2013 and 2014 period, while a child is announced missing every five hours. Despite the fact that the Scrooge has not abated, it is gladdening to know that the government has not folded its arms watching the rate increase. Nor did it invite its military to take over the internal security functions of the police. It is no gain saying that Police in Nigeria is capable of stemming the dangerous tide of insecurity presently eroding the fortunes of the country. The question is, how can you send a hunter to the bush , after arming him with gun ,only to deprive him of bullets. That is the situation the Nigeria Police has found itself. Here is a well trained agency without the necessary tools to carry out its constitutional mandate and unfortunately, it cannot react nor speak out except to play the dumb strategy. Many police stations and Area commands around the country cannot boast of addressing any distress calls emanating from members of the public He is not loved nor appreciated by members of the public, yet, it strains itself with the little resources to ensure that the people sleep with their eyes closed. Truely, the police should buckle up to address the seemingly public dislike of its image in the interest of the country.

Congratulations to Dan Mallam and others

Security File wishes to congratulate all officers recently promoted to the next rank by the Police service commission. Last week, this column used Commissioner of Police in charge of Edo State to explain the sweetness in commending a dutiful officer like Dan Mallam Mohammed. It is such commendation from security leader that usually attracts promotion and award. Security File hopes that their promotion was geared towards helping to solve the insecurity in the country. Insecurity that has changed the people’s perception and are questioning if Truely the police is ready to fight criminals.

Promotion is from God. There is therefore a special wisdom that comes with every promotion in life’s endeavor. According to a local musician, “ After the reggae comes the booze” but it should sound thus, “ After elevation, then the work, the work, the work”!