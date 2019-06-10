Governor Aminu Bello Masari connected Katsina to the growing league of states that have made kidnapping a capital punishment when he signed into law an amended Penal Code Law prescribing death sentence for cattle rustling and kidnapping on Friday, May 24, 2019. The governor assented to this bill following the latest spate of attacks that have been bedeviling Dutsin-Ma, Batsari, Faskari, Dan Musa and many other parts of the North Western state.In fact, about three weeks before Masari signed the bill, one of the traditional rulers of Buhari’s country home of Daura was abducted by gunmen.

Good to know that the Katsina State governor and the state legislature have chosen not to fold their hands on this irritating scourge that is embarrassing the nation. However, before shouting Eureka on this development, one should ask if another ceremonial bill assent is the solution to abduction.

Prevention of crime should be the way to go and not punishment of crime. We are always quick to react as a people to recommendthe “China model” of death penalty instead of proactively fixing our system, society and personnel. Is there anything wrong adopting the Netherlands model where we hear their prisons have been closed? More strikingly, it isusually after arresting some tens of criminals that hundreds more join the vices.

We are used to seeing pen happy governors signing various bills into law in the past but when it came to implementation, they dragged their feet. At the moment, there are several prisoners on death row littered in Nigerian prisons but governors have neither done the needful of ratifying their sentences nor granting pardons to the criminals. What this lily-livered tradition has led to is that at the end of the day, people convicted of capital offences end up not going to the stakes or gallows and continue to congest our peniten-