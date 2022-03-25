From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Residents of Chukuku, a village in Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, took to the streets to protest the incessant kidnapping which they said have become a daily occurrence in the area.

Specifically, the residents barricaded the Gwagwalada Expressway, which is a major entry into the FCT, to vent their anger and urged the Federal Government to end the menace by deploying adequate security.

Daily Sun gathered that the protesters, armed with placards with various inscriptions, caused heavy gridlock, thereby forcing motorists, especially travellers, from plying the ever-busy road.

Some of the motorists and passengers were said to have come down from their vehicles to plead with the protesters to leave the road, but their pleas fell on deaf ears as the protesters demanded proper attention from the government.

It took the intervention of some elders in the community and the police in Gwagwalada to persuade the protesters to vacate the Abuja/Lokoja expressway.

When contacted, the FCT police command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident, but said normalcy has since been restored.