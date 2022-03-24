From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Residents of Chukuku, a village in Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, took to the streets Thursday to protest the rise in kidnappings in the area, which they say has become a daily occurrence.

The residents barricaded the Gwagwalada expressway, a major entry into the FCT, to vent their rage and urge the Federal Government to end the menace by deploying adequate security.

The protesters armed with placards with various inscriptions caused heavy gridlock, forcing motorists and travellers from plying the road, Daily Sun learned.

Some of the motorists and passengers were said to have come down from their vehicles to plead with the protesters to leave the road but their pleas fell on deaf ears as the protesters demanded that they get proper attention from the government.

It took the intervention of some elders in the community and the police in Gwagwalada to persuade the protesters to vacate the Abuja/Lokoja expressway.

When contacted, the FCT Police Command spokeswoman Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident but said normally has since been restored.